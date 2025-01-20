Avanza Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 3,950 Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,082,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,517,000 after purchasing an additional 291,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 187.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.0 %

RVMD opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.46. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $119,629.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,738. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 1,304,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $59,999,962.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,096,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,444,152. This trade represents a 164.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,678 shares of company stock worth $847,981 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

