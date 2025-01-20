Avanza Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 64,213 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in UiPath by 654.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 124.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 21,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Down 2.4 %

PATH stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

