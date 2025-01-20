Avanza Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 6,769 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 802.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stantec by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Stock Up 1.2 %

STN stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.98 and a 1-year high of $88.42.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

