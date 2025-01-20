Avanza Fonder AB Buys New Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $10,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,658,000 after buying an additional 505,481 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $613,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,751,697.63. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.05. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
