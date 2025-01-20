Avanza Fonder AB Buys New Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $10,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,658,000 after buying an additional 505,481 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $613,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,751,697.63. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.05. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

