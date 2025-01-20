Avanza Fonder AB Buys New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.