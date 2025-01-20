Avanza Fonder AB Buys New Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Palomar by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 17.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Palomar by 58.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,111 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $115,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,928. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $721,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,213,739.52. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,417. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $110.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

