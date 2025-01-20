Avanza Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 45.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $19.00 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

