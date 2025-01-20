Avanza Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after buying an additional 390,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $84.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

