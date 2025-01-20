Avanza Fonder AB Buys Shares of 11,732 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Crown by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $85.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.46.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,524,572.94. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $958,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

