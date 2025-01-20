Avanza Fonder AB Buys Shares of 129,180 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,180 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,194,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,803,000 after buying an additional 828,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

