Avanza Fonder AB Buys Shares of 4,732 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGA opened at $223.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Barclays dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

