Avanza Fonder AB Invests $1.02 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 61.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the third quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Equitable by 86.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 623.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Equitable Trading Up 0.3 %

EQH opened at $51.70 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. Equitable’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equitable’s payout ratio is -88.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,422,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,760,963.65. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,806. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

