Avanza Fonder AB Invests $1.04 Million in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 79.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

F5 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $263.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.16 and a 200 day moving average of $221.29. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $267.74.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $197,810.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,407.14. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.