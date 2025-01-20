Avanza Fonder AB Invests $1.12 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAP Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $124.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.