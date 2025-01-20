Avanza Fonder AB Invests $1.23 Million in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RB Global by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in RB Global by 533.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

