Avanza Fonder AB Invests $1.30 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. This represents a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.48 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.