Avanza Fonder AB Invests $169,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 142.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Neogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $11.56 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

