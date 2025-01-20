Avanza Fonder AB Invests $254,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.0 %

ITCI stock opened at $126.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.06 and a beta of 0.70. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

