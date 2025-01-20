Avanza Fonder AB Invests $287,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -173.17%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

