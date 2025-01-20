Avanza Fonder AB Invests $376,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $45.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $335.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $3,246,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,623,656.76. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $2,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,048,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,761,103.25. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

