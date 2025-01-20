Avanza Fonder AB Invests $614,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.79 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

