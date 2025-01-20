Avanza Fonder AB Invests $681,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Zillow Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $273,282.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,604.60. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $134,813.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,085.79. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,879. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.