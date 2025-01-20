Avanza Fonder AB Invests $732,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Unity Software by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Unity Software by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 11,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $285,826.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 411,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,704.40. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,427,517.92. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,487 shares of company stock worth $17,521,180. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.