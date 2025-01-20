Avanza Fonder AB Invests $827,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 391,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CG stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

