Avanza Fonder AB Invests $902,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Regency Centers by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.6 %

REG opened at $71.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 132.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

