Avanza Fonder AB Invests $946,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $985,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $427.35 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.22.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

