Avanza Fonder AB Makes New $213,000 Investment in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altus Power by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Altus Power by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

