Avanza Fonder AB Makes New $217,000 Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 150.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Maximus by 48.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,624.56. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

