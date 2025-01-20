Avanza Fonder AB Makes New $790,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FOX by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 712,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $48.00 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

