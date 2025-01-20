Avanza Fonder AB Makes New $898,000 Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,221,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,332,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Revvity by 14.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 725,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Revvity by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

Revvity Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $118.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.66. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.