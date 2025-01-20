Avanza Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $191.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $181.99 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $258.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

