Avanza Fonder AB Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,158,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,817,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,287,000 after buying an additional 257,486 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,221,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,619,000 after buying an additional 3,999,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,649,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,922,000 after buying an additional 1,614,182 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,889,000 after acquiring an additional 372,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.17.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

