Avanza Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kadant by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,355,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 133.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 226.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kadant Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $367.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.51 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Kadant Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Insider Transactions at Kadant
In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,392.50. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,293 shares in the company, valued at $507,618.87. The trade was a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $416,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
