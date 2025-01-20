Avanza Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,077,236.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,193,806 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,140.64. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $195,120.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,718.32. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,451,618 shares of company stock valued at $17,560,157.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.11 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

