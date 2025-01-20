Avanza Fonder AB Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,047,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 18.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 989,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,053,000 after buying an additional 153,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 37.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 939,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,429,000 after buying an additional 254,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 571,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.22. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

