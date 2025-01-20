Avanza Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Avanza Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Quest Resource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,793,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Resource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $5.90 on Monday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quest Resource

About Quest Resource

(Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.