Avanza Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5,473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $45,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,780.50. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $27,388.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,630.36. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,772. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $47.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

