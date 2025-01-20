Avanza Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 36,065 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,735 shares of company stock worth $349,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

