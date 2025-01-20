Avanza Fonder AB Takes $145,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

