Avanza Fonder AB Takes $210,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,532,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $169.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.54. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $176.77.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

