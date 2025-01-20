Avanza Fonder AB Takes $318,000 Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Weave Communications by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

WEAV stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 242,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $3,491,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,578.08. This trade represents a 49.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Branden Neish sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $113,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,345.90. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,161,355 shares of company stock valued at $17,124,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

