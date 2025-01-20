Avanza Fonder AB Takes $370,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $277,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $166.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $311,713.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,975.17. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,980.16. The trade was a 20.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,745. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

