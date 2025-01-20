Avanza Fonder AB Takes $407,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 136.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,269.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock worth $47,705,970. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

