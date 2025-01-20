Avanza Fonder AB Takes $424,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after purchasing an additional 632,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 89.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,783 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after acquiring an additional 105,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $251.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $254.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

