Avanza Fonder AB Takes $602,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 110,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 497.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 151,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIL opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

