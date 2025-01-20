Avanza Fonder AB Takes $768,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 42,216 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB opened at $38.98 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

