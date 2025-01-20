Avanza Fonder AB Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,598 shares of company stock worth $21,503,625. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

