Avanza Fonder AB Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,515,291.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,625.94. This trade represents a 9.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,446 shares of company stock worth $2,112,800. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $241.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.72 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.44.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

