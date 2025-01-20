Avanza Fonder AB Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Czech National Bank raised its position in News by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in News by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in News by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in News by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

