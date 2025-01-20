Avanza Fonder AB Takes Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 285.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after buying an additional 936,257 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PagerDuty by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 202,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175,733 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 164,061 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,504,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.1 %

PD stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PagerDuty

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,029.18. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 38,392 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $769,759.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,001.55. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,587 shares of company stock worth $1,962,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.